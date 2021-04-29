Pink Moon swoon

The weather vane atop the cupola at Handley High School is silhouetted by a "pink" supermoon about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Farmer's Almanac, April's full moon is called the Pink Moon after the herb "moss pink," also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox or mountain phlox. The plant is native to the eastern United States and is one of the earliest and most widespread flowers of spring. This Pink Moon is one of only two supermoons of 2021. A supermoon is a full moon that appears bigger and brighter due to it being closer to the earth. The next supermoon will be the Full Flower Moon on May 26.