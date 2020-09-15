ABOVE: Sophie O’Quinn, 6, of Ashburn selects an Empire apple to pick at Marker-Miller Orchards in Frederick County on Monday. BELOW LEFT: Sutton Marcialis, 2, of Leesburg, shows her mom the Golden Delicious apple she has just picked during a visit to Marker-Miller Orchards. BELOW RIGHT: Ten-month-old Cooper Marcialis of Leesburg eyes a Golden Delicious apple while picking with his mom, Carrie Marcialis, and siblings at Marker-Miller Orchards.
