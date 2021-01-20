BOYCE — Joy Cavagnaro isn’t telling anyone what her costume will be for this year’s virtual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics.
“It’s a surprise,” Cavagnaro said. But she dropped a hint: It’s an idea she got from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is prompting participants in the annual fundraiser to do so individually or in small gatherings in 2021, instead of in a large group.
Her past costumes have included a flower pot, an ice cube, a lion and a foxhound riding a camel. She’s won awards for her costumes three times, and she’s hoping for a fourth this year.
Supporters apparently are eager to find out what her costume will be. Cavagnaro, of Boyce, currently is Virginia’s top individual fundraiser for this year’s event, having garnered roughly $12,000 in pledges and donations as of Monday afternoon.
Special Olympics is a worldwide organization enabling both children and adults with intellectual disabilities to develop confidence and personal fulfillment through developing their athletic abilities. Along with regular local, state and national training opportunities and competitions, Special Olympics hosts its flagship competition, the World Games, every two years, according to the organization’s website.
Respect, unity and inclusion are values of Special Olympics, Cavagnaro said, noting that each of those values is “completely relevant to our current times.”
“Sport is a great venue for inclusion,” she said.
Held during the winter, the Polar Plunge is a major fundraiser for Special Olympics. It typically involves participants running into the frigid ocean or another large body of water together.
“It’s freezing cold water, so it’s quite a shock,” Cavagnaro said, laughing.
Cavagnaro will participate in this year’s Polar Plunge on Jan. 31. With the pandemic keeping people apart, she plans to take part by getting into her pond at home and having someone dump bone-chilling water onto her. A virtual statewide celebration of participants’ activities is scheduled for Feb. 6.
She admitted that she hopes the weather is cold when she takes the plunge. The chill is worth the thrill of helping a worthwhile cause, she believes.
Cavagnaro, a biopharmaceutical consultant, has participated in Special Olympics for more than 20 years. She got involved in the organization after her daughter got involved as part of a school group in Loudoun County.
“It’s one of those ‘you had me at hello’ things,” she said. “Just seeing the joy and excitement among the various athletes (at their accomplishments) ... you can’t help but find joy.”
Cavagnaro now is a vice chairman of the Special Olympics Virginia Board of Directors and a swimming coach for the Loudoun County Dolphins. She was the swimming coach for the Team Virginia USA Games in 2014 and 2018.
In 2016, she received the Virginia H. Foster Winning Spirit Award, which recognizes individuals who demonstrate a commitment to Special Olympics on a statewide level.
She will be part of a 12-person delegation representing Virginia as part of the Annual Special Olympics Capitol Hill Day in February to advocate for the organization. This year’s advocacy will occur virtually because of the pandemic. She has visited Washington during previous years’ events.
During the past 12 years, Cavagnaro has raised more than $75,000 to benefit Special Olympics Virginia. She has been the top fundraiser within Area 14 of the Potomac Region — which covers Loudoun — for three years, she mentioned.
Clarke County, including Boyce, is part of Shenandoah Region Area 13. However, Cavagnaro said she has remained involved in the Loudoun group because it’s like “I’ve grown up with these athletes,” some of whom she has mentored.
Cavagnaro raises funds as part of Team Evergreen. She has received contributions from various biopharmaceutical firms worldwide with which she consults.
Despite financial constraints stemming from the pandemic, “they’ve been quite generous,” she said. “I’ve been lucky.”
Anyone who wants to make a contribution to Special Olympics through Cavagnaro can go online to https://impact.specialolympicsva.org/fundraiser/3047473.
Some of the money that she raises will be allocated to Area 13, which includes Winchester/Frederick County as well as Clarke County, she pointed out.
