BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County School Board on Monday adopted a new policy for handling requests from the public to remove learning materials from schools.
In a 3-1 vote, the policy was adopted on second reading, making it official and replacing a policy adopted five years ago.
School librarians reviewed the previous policy and determined that substantial revisions were needed based on recommendations by several professional organizations, according to county schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
No requests to remove learning materials have been received during Bishop's tenure. However, he maintains a policy is necessary because of an increasing number of challenges to instructional materials in school divisions nationwide.
The new policy recognizes that parents or guardians, or members of the general public, may object to materials “despite the care taken in selecting suitable learning resources, and despite the qualifications and expertise of persons involved in that selection process.”
It outlines different steps for people with and without children in the schools to challenge materials.
That prompted School Board member Andrew MacDonald to vote against it. He said he wasn't in favor of a policy that splits the public into two groups.
Other than MacDonald's comment, there were no significant remarks about the policy before the vote was taken. Discussion occurred during the board's June meeting, when the policy was adopted on first reading.
Voting in favor of the new policy were Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith and board members Jonathan Turkel and Chip Schutte. Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert was absent from the meeting.
Also finalized were new or revised policies concerning admission of students from non-accredited private or non-public schools; conflicts of interest and disclosures of economic interests by School Board members and employees; reporting acts of violence and substance abuse; school crisis, emergency management and medical emergency response, and school threat assessment teams.
Additionally, the School Board on Monday learned that 71% of Clarke County High School's 163 graduates in June received an advanced studies diploma. That was 4% less than usual.
To graduate with such a diploma, high school students must earn at least 26 standard units of credit and five verified units of credit. Standard credits are earned by successfully completing required and elective courses. Verified credits are earned by successfully completing required courses and passing relevant end-of-course Standards of Learning exams or other assessments, the Virginia Department of Education's website shows.
In an email to The Winchester Star on Tuesday, Bishop said roughly 75% of graduates each year typically receive advanced diplomas.
"The size of the graduating class varies slightly from year to year," he said, "but overall the statistics are fairly consistent."
He attributed the lower percentage for the Class of 2022 largely to learning hardships that some students faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the recent grads, 51% plan to attend a four-year college while 26% aim to attend a two-year college. More than half completed a career and technical education program, and more than 99% took at least one CTE course at either CCHS or Johnson-Williams Middle School, statistics show.
The board also learned that during a recent state convention in Blacksburg, the middle school's FFA (formerly the Future Farmers of America) chapter was honored as a Superior Chapter and received a silver rating in the National Chapter Award competition.
Various students received awards at the convention. Listed by category, they are:
• Junior Horse Hippology — First Place Team: Emmalene Morris, Reagan Loker, Marissa McDonald and Natalie Perry. Loker won First Place Individual, and Morris won Second Place Individual.
• Agriscience Technology & Mechanics — Yellow ribbon: Alex Baker and Kylie Gant; Red ribbon: Gavin Thompson.
• Food & Fiber — Red ribbon: Sierra Chastain; Yellow ribbon: Caleb Dillon; Blue ribbon: Noah Perry.
• Small Animal Care — Yellow ribbon: Audrey Wilbourne; Blue ribbon: Layna Loker.
• FFA Quiz Bowl — Yellow ribbon: Bella Orndorff and Olivia Rose; Red ribbon: Emily Vincent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.