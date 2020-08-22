WASHINGTON — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday that the agency will continue to prioritize ballots over other mail, as it has in past elections, expressing support for the practice of voting by mail.
It was the first time the embattled leader of the U.S. Postal Service has publicly answered lawmakers’ questions about mail slowdowns attributed to his cost-cutting policies that have spurred worries about the delivery of ballots for the November election.
DeJoy, a former logistics executive and an ally of President Donald Trump, announced he would suspend those policies — including cutting overtime and prohibiting extra mail-delivery trips — and would halt the removal of mail-sorting machines and public mailboxes before Nov. 3. But DeJoy is also considering a massive overhaul of the agency after the vote, The Washington Post reported Thursday, that would see the Postal Service implement geographic pricing, reducing mail-delivery standards and increasing prices.
The Postal Service does not need a federal bailout to deliver mail on Election Night, but could use “reimbursement” to help cover losses incurred by the pandemic, DeJoy told senators.
“I don’t need anything to deliver mail on Election Night, but we do need legislative reform, we do need freedom from a change in the [Postal Regulatory Commission] regulation, and we do need to be reimbursed for our costs,” he said, echoing recent statements by the White House.
“I’m trying to get to a sustainable model, but in this case, I believe we deserve some compensation for it,” he added.
Democrats support $25 billion in emergency funding that the Postal Service sought earlier this year. This week, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the administration is “certainly open” to that amount, depending on the other provisions that are contained in the coronavirus relief package. But chief of staff Mark Meadows has repeatedly said that the Postal Service does not need a bailout to successfully deliver election mail.
DeJoy also defended his general approach and qualifications to lead USPS, after prompting from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.
“I built a big business from nothing,” said the former logistics executive. “There are some accusations that [USPS] is not a business, but when you have to deliver service and you have to be sustainable, the operating model has to cover costs, and we have to take actions to do that, and I have great experience at that.”
DeJoy described the removal of mail-collection boxes and sorting machines as typical within the Postal Service and denied he knew anything about them or the process behind the decisions before the issue became a source of public controversy.
“Since my arrival, we’ve removed 700 collection boxes, of which I had no idea that was a process,” he said, adding that he “decided to stop it” once he “found out about it” and all of the “excitement it was creating.”
Mail-sorting machines were removed regularly in previous years when data showed underutilization, he said, calling it a “process I was not aware about” until it got a “lot of airplay.”
“I was made aware when everybody else was made aware,” he said of the collection box and sorting machine removals, calling it “not a critical issue within the Postal Service.”
DeJoy also defended delays in mail delivery as a temporary part of limited structural changes he said will strengthen on-time service and produce cost-savings across the Postal Service in the near future.
“We had some delays in the mail and our recovery process in this should have been a few days and it’s amounted to being a few weeks,” he said.
DeJoy said he has “voted by mail for a number of years” and plans to vote by mail again this fall, offering a personal endorsement of a process Trump has said leads to massive voter fraud.
“I’m going to vote by mail myself,” the longtime Republican fundraiser said under questioning from Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who also said he plans to vote by mail.
DeJoy urged the public to “vote early” and highlighted cases in recent primaries where mail ballots were issued the day before the election, giving the Postal Service little time to ferry the ballot to and from the voter before the deadline.
He said his efforts were intended to “safeguard the election, safeguard the processing of ballots, not to get in the way of it” and expressed regrets about recent delivery delays across the system.
“We all feel bad about what the dip in our service level has been,” he said.
Senate Democrats defended their criticism of DeJoy’s operational changes Friday after the committee’s Republican chairman accused the left of fabricating complaints as part of a “political hit job.”
“These are real concerns I’m hearing,” said Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the panel’s ranking Democrat. “These are not manufactured. These are people who are coming forward talking about delays, talking about medicine this is not available for them. ... This is why we’re standing up and making sure the Postal Service does what they have done [in the past]” to guarantee good service.
Peters urged DeJoy and his staff to be “fully forthcoming” in response to inquiries from Capitol Hill.
“I know you have a very hard job, and frankly, I think you’ve made it harder on yourself because of the lack of transparency we’ve seen these last few weeks,” he said.
Sen. Thomas Carper, D-Del., echoed those concerns, telling DeJoy he has “got to be willing to communicate” like other members of the Trump administration, such as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
“With all due respect to our postmaster,” Carper said, “I reached out to you when you were initially selected. ... I tried to reach you again and again for weeks.”
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., the committee chairman, cast doubt on what Democrats described as national, grass-roots concerns about the performance of USPS.
“There is also no doubt a lot of this is being ginned up,” Johnson said, accusing Democrats of promoting a “false narrative designed to extract a political advantage.”
“I’m just very sorry that you are on the targeting end of this political hit piece,” he told DeJoy.
The postmaster general is also set to testify before the House Oversight Committee with Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan on Monday.
