BOYCE — Disadvantaged families in the Winchester area could become a little healthier as a result of a project by Powhatan School students.
First-graders at the private preK-8 school near Boyce have been learning to garden. They recently prepared container gardens — "May Day" baskets, they called them — distributed to a dozen families to encourage them to grow gardens of their own. The baskets contained small tomato and herb plants, information on how to garden and tools such as small shovels and watering cans.
Students also brought either fresh or canned vegetables from home to put with the gifts, said Robin Coutts, lower school science teacher and outdoor science coordinator at Powhatan.
Reducing food insecurity is the goal. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food insecurity is when people don't have regular access to healthy foods needed for an active, healthy life.
The students are taking part in "Empowering Children to Change Their World," a project of Falls Church-based Hands on Harvests (HOH). The nonprofit organization's mission is to reduce food insecurity by helping people gain access to fresh produce, as well as to reduce the amount of wasted food.
Costs for the project were covered by a 2022 NatGen Seed Grant of $500 from The Nature Generation, an environmental stewardship organization.
Along with supporting multiple school and community gardens across northern Virginia, HOH provides seeds, plants and mentoring to gardeners of all experience levels, its website shows.
Lauren Tyre, a Shenandoah University public health student, helped students with the project. She grew starter plants in a university greenhouse, then brought them to Powhatan in early April for the students to transfer into soil and continue growing. The plants were harvested in late May.
"They weren't in the ground for very long," HOH board member Morgan Occhuizzo of Frederick County said of the plants. "They already were pretty big" when Tyre took them to Powhatan.
"We do a fair amount of gardening with our first-graders," said Coutts. It's part of a curriculum on life cycles, she said, which also involves things such as raising and releasing monarch butterflies and growing milkweed to lure the butterflies back.
Students learned about different phases of gardening. Yet what they enjoyed most, Coutts said, was "just digging in the dirt."
"They love being in the garden, being out there weeding," said first-grade teacher Alyson Yoder.
In addition, the students enjoyed "knowing what they were doing was going to help others," Yoder said.
Powhatan's garden is outside next to the school's two first-grade classrooms. When the students aren't working in the garden, they enjoy being able to watch the birds perch there and the bees pollinating the plants, added Yoder.
Occhuizzo said plans are for the container garden project to be a seasonal event, with Powhatan students preparing them for deserving families several times in the coming academic year as their school garden continues growing.
Students are being encouraged to participate in the "Home Harvest Challenge" this summer. The challenge involves taking seeds home and growing produce to donate to food pantries, according to Occhuizzo and Yoder. Students will compete to see who can grow the most and donate the most.
Food pantries are experiencing a 400% increase in demand for food, Occhuizzo noted, because of lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic factors such as inflation.
