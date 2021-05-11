Preparing to make a splash

Winchester Parks and Recreation Aquatics and Facilities Coordinator Molly Minch stands below the freshly painted water slide at the outdoor pool in Jim Barnett Park Monday. Touch-up work is being done to prepare the facility for its May 29 opening on Memorial Day weekend. The pool will be open for general swimming noon-6:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays. On Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays it will be open 4-6:30 p.m. The crowd will be limited to 340 people due to coronavirus restrictions.