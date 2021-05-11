Preparing to make a splash

Winchester Parks and Recreation Aquatics and Facilities Coordinator Molly Minch stands below the freshly painted water slide at the outdoor pool in Jim Barnett Park Monday. Touch-up work is being done to prepare the facility for its May 29 opening on Memorial Day weekend. The pool will be open for general swimming noon-6:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays. On Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays it will be open 4-6:30 p.m. The crowd will be limited to 340 people due to coronavirus restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.