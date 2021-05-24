Pretty in Pink

Kim Craig of Frederick County has painted an exterior wall of her building, At The Hub, on West Cecil Street in Winchester, in vivid shades of red, pink and white. The business rents office space on a month-to-month basis to help new businesses just starting out. The building also includes a conference space that can be rented.
