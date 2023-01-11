BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority (CEA) will present its top award to a longtime, behind-the-scenes volunteer in recognition of her service.
Prudence “Prue” Anderson of Boyce will receive the 2022 Wingate Mackay-Smith Land Conservation Award during a luncheon on Friday at Millwood Country Club.
The CEA oversees the county's Conservation Easement Purchase Program, which helps fund the preservation of land having significant agricultural, natural, scenic and historic qualities.
Anderson and her husband, Don, moved to Clarke County from the Canadian province of Ontario in 1990. She volunteered with the CEA from 2005 to 2015, doing whatever was requested of her by Alison Teetor, the county's part-time conservation easement specialist.
However, much of Anderson's work involved mounting signs identifying properties as being protected by easements.
"Many landowners appreciate the recognition for their contribution to open space," Teetor said of the signs. "We also hope that it might encourage others to contact us for information about the program."
Anderson frequently worked alone.
Teetor provided her addresses of properties and a map, "and off I went," Anderson recalled. "I really enjoyed it."
The experience “taught me a lot about the county," she said. "If I couldn’t find a property, I’d call Alison and we’d figure it out.”
Teetor was the county's natural resources planner before retiring from full-time employment at the end of 2021. She described Anderson as "an amazing volunteer."
"She has endless energy and a can-do attitude that makes her fun to be around," Teetor said. "She would call regularly to see what new easements we had and where the signs needed to go. She kept me on it (the project) and saved me a huge amount of time literally driving all over the county putting up signs."
"It really helped that she has lived here for so long and knows so many people and the properties," added Teetor.
Conservation easements are voluntary pacts negotiated between landowners and public agencies. Landowners agree to place specific restrictions on how their properties are use and developed. In return, they receive payment and various income and estate tax benefits.
The CEA recorded the county's first easement 20 years ago, led by Mackay-Smith, its first chairperson who stepped down in 2015. That easement went to historic Greenway Court, the Colonial-era home of Lord Thomas Fairfax.
Since then, almost 9,400 acres countywide have been placed under easements, said county Public Information Officer Cathy Kuehner.
Clarke County is predominantly rural and agricultural. The easement program is intended to help keep it that way by limiting how much land can be developed.
In addition, the county has adopted sliding-scale zoning policies designed to preserve large tracts by allowing fewer dwelling unit rights (DURs) per acre for larger parcels.
Other entities, such as the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, also have established conservation holdings in Clarke County. So far, 28,566 acres — roughly 25% of the county's open space — have been forever protected from development, and 302 dwelling unit rights (DURs) have been retired as of this month.
Mackay-Smith developed the CEA's criteria for valuing individual easements, and she established its guidelines for accepting properties into the easement program.
The award first presented to, and named after, her is presented annually to an individual, group or organization that has made major contributions to efforts to preserve and protect open land.
Along with Mackay-Smith, other recipients of the award include Holy Cross Abbey (2015); G. Robert Lee, Margaret Maizel, Robert Mitchell, and A.R. “Pete” Dunning (2016); Melvin Kohn (2017); Joe and Denise Sipe (2018); J. Michael Hobert (2019); the American Battlefield Trust and Shenandoah University (2020); and Charles “Chuck” Johnston (2021).
For more information about conservation easements, contact Teetor at 540-955-5177 or ateetor@clarkecounty.gov or go online to clarkelandconservation.org.
