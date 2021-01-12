BOYCE — Town Council is proposing that Whiting Avenue become a one-way street to try and reduce speeding along it.
A public hearing on the proposal will be held during the council's next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company social hall on Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340). Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the social hall is better able to accommodate social distancing among a large group than Town Hall on East Main Street.
Whiting Avenue runs between East Main and Old Chapel Avenue. Officials describe it as a "cut-through street" enabling drivers to get from East Main to Old Chapel without traveling a little farther to the intersection of those streets, which is just off Greenway.
Speeding seems to be a problem along each of those routes, according to Councilman Dennis Hall.
Whiting is a narrow, residential street, which makes speeding along it especially a problem, officials have said.
Under a proposed ordinance, Whiting would become "a single-direction roadway." It would allow only southbound traffic from Old Chapel to the East Main intersection.
"One way" signs would be posted along Whiting. The ordinance also would enable the town to install speed bumps and/or other traffic-calming devices along the avenue.
The council will discuss the ordinance, and what traffic-calming measures are needed, during a work session at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Town Hall. That will help town officials discuss their plans "with some level of intelligence" at the public hearing the next week, Councilman Floyd Hudson said during the panel's recent meeting.
