WINCHESTER — The City of Winchester will host a Meet the Chief Open House from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 to give the public the opportunity to meet Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief William A. Garrett.
The event will be held in Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center (Social Hall), 1001 E. Cork St. in Winchester.
Garrett began his service in Winchester on June 3 after being sworn in by Mayor John David Smith Jr.
Since June, Garrett has been busy getting to know his new department and attending training opportunities.
"I've been meeting and spending time with all the staff, personnel and volunteers in the city, as well as the many community partners over the last few months," stated Garrett in a news release. "Now, I look forward to meeting some new people at the open house that I may not have the opportunity to see in our day-to-day operations."
The Meet the Chief Open House will be the first of many opportunities for residents to meet and get to know the fire chief.
