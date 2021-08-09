Visitors to Seven Bends State Park can enter the park at two points — either at Lupton Road at the northern entrance or along Hollingsworth Road.
The original 2008 master plan envisioned a connector road within the park that would join the Lupton and Hollingsworth entrances.
But in 2017, the master plan was revised to remove the desired connector road because steep slopes, natural heritage assets, important natural habitat and ecosystem diversity made it not feasible.
One consequence to the lack of an internal connector road is that visitors must travel nearly eight miles round trip from one side of the park to the other.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), in collaboration with the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) and Michael Baker International will host a Seven Bends State Park Access Study virtual public information meeting through WedEx at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 to talk about improving access to Seven Bends State Park.
The meeting will provide an overview of the study process and present the preferred mid-term and long-term transportation recommendations.
To register for the virtual meeting, visit tinyurl.com/r57v8eh4.
Following the meeting, the presentation will be available on the VDOT Study website, and public comments will be received until Aug. 31. Following the public comment period, the feedback will be incorporated into a final study report to be delivered to DCR.
In addition to developing intermediate and long-term vehicular access alternatives at the north and south entrances, VDOT will also explore non-motorized options to support safety and rescue operations at the park. A 10-ton weight restriction is currently in place at the Hollingsworth entrance, while there is no restriction at the Lupton entrance.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
