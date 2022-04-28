WINCHESTER — Two hundred people dined with the queen in the land of pink and green.
“Ms. Dorsett, the citizens of this community are deeply honored by your presence,” Queen’s Dinner emcee Katie Gorman told the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Queen XCV-designate Mia Janelle Dorsett on Thursday. “We wish your reign with us to be filled with joy, fun and good weather. And of course, a little pink and green.”
The dinner, held at the Millwood Station Event Center, continued the traditions the festival is built on. Dorsett, who will be crowned in a ceremony today at Handley High School, was escorted in along with the Apple Blossom Festival maids through a sword-wielding honor guard comprised of Randolph-Macon Academy cadets. She dined with her parents Janet Dorsett and Tony Dorsett, the Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys running back.
The 18-year-old Dorsett, who just completed her freshmen year at Texas Christian University, said before the ceremony that her experience thus far in Winchester has been a “blast.” She said she was aware of the contrast between the splendor of the dinner and the crushing poverty she witnessed during the 7- to 10-day Christian mission trips she spent visiting orphanages in the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Sri Lanka. She said the trips have deepened her perspective and made her grateful for what she has.
“There are so many people in the world struggling. They have so much less than we do, but they have so much joy,” she said. “It’s definitely taught me not to be spoiled and materialistic because, ultimately, none of that matters.”
While being the daughter of a legendary football star has its perks, Dorsett said there are also drawbacks. She said some people have certain expectations of her, but she tries to stay grounded.
“I try to have a positive outlook and not make a big deal out of it,” said Dorsett, who is majoring in musical theater at TCU. “I’m just a normal kid like everyone else.”
Dorsett was scheduled to be queen in 2020, but her reign was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. In his dinner invocation, the Rev. John Copenhaver touched on the pandemic that has killed 6.2 million people globally including nearly 1 million Americans.
“After the trials, tribulations and uncertainties of the past two years, we hope the celebration of the Apple Blossom Festival will once again bring our community together,” he said. “And redouble the efforts of these sponsoring city groups and of churches, temples, mosques and synagogues to serve the common good of our community. Especially, caring for those among us who are poor, vulnerable, or needy.”
