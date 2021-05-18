There are few things more liberating in this life than having your worst fear realized. Today I tell you that whether you fear it or not, disappointment will come. The beauty is that through disappointment you can gain clarity, and with clarity comes conviction and true originality.
— Comedian Conan O'Brien, Dartmouth College commencement speech, 2011
