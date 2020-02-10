Pres. Trump — no Democrat has worked harder in a bipartisan way in the hopes that you would succeed. The people of WV know exactly who has worked day & night for the last 5 years to secure their healthcare & pensions & it wasn’t you.
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, responding to tweets from President Trump, who lambasted Manchin for voting to impeach him and called him Senator Joe Munchkin
