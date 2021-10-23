BERRYVILLE — A rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs will be held from 2-5 p.m. today at the Clarke County Animal Shelter.
A previous announcement of the clinic in The Winchester Star gave an inaccurate starting time due to an error in a news release.
Courtesy of Roseville Veterinary Clinic, vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at a cost of $10 per animal. Dogs and cats must be four months of age or older to receive a rabies shot.
The animal shelter is on Ramsburg Lane, near D.G. Cooley Elementary School and Chet Hobert Park, just west of Berryville.
The Clarke County Humane Foundation is sponsoring the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.