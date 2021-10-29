Reading initiative kick-off

John Wyatt of the John and Janice Wyatt Foundation speaks during a kick-off event for the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading Wednesday at the Piccadilly Place events venue in Winchester. The Grade-Level Reading campaign is an initiative to improve literacy for Winchester children in kindergarten, but with the goal to be at a third-grade reading level by third grade.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.