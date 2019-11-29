WINCHESTER — Christmas tree farms open this weekend for people searching for the authentic “cut-and-carry” experience.
It’s best to call ahead before visiting any tree farm to ensure availability and confirm the hours of operation.
Here are some of the Christmas tree farms in the area:
• Chilly Hollow Christmas Tree Farm (1642 Chilly Hollow Road, Berryville) is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Saturday, and Sunday of this weekend; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8. It offers cut-your-own Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, and White Pine trees. It also sells raspberry jelly, raspberry syrup, maple syrup, dilly beans and pickled jalapeño peppers produced on the farm. Call the farm at 540-539-1307. Go to chillyhollowchristmastreefarm.com.
• Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm; 2696 Green Spring Road in Frederick County (take U.S. 522 North to Siler Road to Green Spring Road), 540-539-0024; opens at 9 a.m. today. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Last day is Dec. 8. The farm has cut-your-own Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, White Pine, Scotch Pine, Concolor Fir, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir and Canaan Fir. It also has pre-cut trees in Douglas Fir, Canaan Fir, and Concolor Fir. clousespinehillfarm.com.
• Hap Dog Tree Farm (500 Boom Road, Berryville) is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays in December with cut-your-own White Pine trees. Call the farm at 540-955-2144. Go to hapdogtreefarm.com.
• Jacobson Christmas Trees at Amazing Grace Farm (3346 Crums Church Road, Berryville) is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday. It may be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 (but call first). The farm has White Pines, Douglas Fir, Canaan Fir, and Blue Spruce. Call the farm 540-955-1083. Go to jacobsonchristmastrees.com.
• Moose Apple Christmas Tree Farm (2425 Wickliffe Road, Berryville) is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday and then 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5, 6, 7 and 8, Dec. 12, 13, 14 and 15 and Dec. 19, 20, 21 and 22. The farm has White Pines, Douglas Fir, Concolor Fir, Canaan Fir, Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, White Spruce, and Blue Ice (Arizona Cypress). Santa Claus visits Moose Apple 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Call the farm at 540-955-2450. Go to mooseapplechristmastreefarm.com for tree prices.
• Sipe’s Christmas Tree Farm (1231 Berrys Ferry Road, White Post) is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Friday and daily through Dec. 24. Choose from cut-your-own White Pine trees or fresh-cut Fraser Firs. Shop for locally produced jelly, ciders, honey, and more in the farm’s gift shop. Call 540-550-7431 or 540-550-7437.
• Tranco Farms Christmas Trees (637 Oakland Lane, Berryville) offers cut-your-own fresh trees and pre-cut trees. Open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, beginning this Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. every day Dec. 14 to Dec. 21. Contact 301-310-5599 or enfoye@gmail.com. Visit erin505.wixsite.com/tranco-tree-farm
Find a list of Northern Virginia Christmas tree farms at http://www.pickyourownchristmastree.org
