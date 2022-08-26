Bench Donation

Kiwanis Club of Winchester Youth Advisor Ginny Grant sits on a new bench at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park with Winchester Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Jason Brown as Kiwanis Club President-elect Jeff Smelser holds the club’s banner on Tuesday. Grant and club members, including students at Shenandoah University, collected 1,000 pounds of plastic that the Trex Company turned into two benches. The benches have been placed in a children’s patio area outside the building. Grant is still collecting plastic to have more benches made.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

