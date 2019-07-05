Centenary Reformed UCC
Centenary Reformed UCC, 202 S. Cameron St., will host a breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits will be featured along with juices and coffee. A free will offering is requested. Proceeds will help support the church’s soup kitchen/food pantry project.
Woodbine Assembly of God
Woodbine Assembly of God Church, 626 Rest Church Road, in Clear Brook, will host the Wisecarver Family in concert at 11 a.m. Sunday. Call 540-662-2471 for more information.
Stephens City UMC
Stephens City United Methodist Church, 5291 Main St., will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. this Sunday through Thursday. The theme will be “Babylon, Daniel’s Courage in Captivity.” Pre-register by emailing Jmoore@stephenscityumchurch.com by June 30. For more information, call 540-869-2348.
VBS at Keystone Baptist
Keystone Baptist Church, located at 15 Keystone Lane in Clarke County, will hold Vacation Bible School for ages 2-16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. this Sunday through Thursday. The free program includes Bible stories, music, games, crafts, food and skits. Call 540-955-3410.
St. Michael the Archangel Anglican
St. Michael the Archangel Anglican Church welcomes its new rector, the Rev. Fr. John A. Needham. Father Needham will celebrate his first Sunday service of Holy Eucharist this Sunday, at the regular 9:30 a.m. hour. Visitors welcome.
Just4Kidz
Just4Kidz after school care program serving Middletown Elementary is registering for the 2019-20 school year. The program is sponsored by three churches and located at Stephens City Mennonite Church. Fee is $6 per child. Pickup by 6 p.m. 540-532-4244.
