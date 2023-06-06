BERRYVILLE — Successful teachers have a rapport with their students that puts them at ease, according to Werner Doerwaldt.
Doerwaldt, who just retired after 34 years as a teacher at Johnson-Williams Middle School (J-WMS) in Clarke County, said he always tried to "humanize myself" to students on the first day of classes each year.
He told them he considers them much like adopted children. He encouraged them to trust him and to come to him whenever they needed advice, or even a shoulder to cry on.
"I'm not your adversary," he said, recalling what he told them. "I'm on your side, trying to help make you a better person."
Doerwaldt also strove to maintain a friendly, relaxed atmosphere in his classroom while making learning fun and exciting for students.
"If I'm not excited about the class, why should they be?" he said.
He had a long-running routine with his last-period class: He told the students, "Welcome to the best class of the day." They replied, "It's the last class of the day," explaining the reason why.
One day, a student said afterward, "It's the best class of my life!" Doerwaldt remembered being caught off guard by the comment and almost coming to tears.
A new teacher at J-WMS once asked Doerwaldt for advice on maintaining discipline in her classroom. He told her never to raise her voice to students, but also to tell them not to mistake kindness for weakness.
Within a week, students in her classroom were better behaved, he said.
"Mr. Doerwaldt is a special educator as measured by his relationships with both students and staff," said school Principal Patrick White. "His experience, professional knowledge and wisdom have benefited J-WMS ... at which he has served as a mentor and friend to all those who have passed through."
Doerwaldt, 63, is a Winchester native of German descent. He taught students English for 30 years before he switched to teaching an elective career exploration class several years ago.
"I hope that by the time they finish (the class), they have goals" for jobs they want to pursue, he said.
He realizes that by graduation, those goals may change, perhaps more than once. Yet having goals is "something to inspire them to do well" in their studies, he added.
It's not something he had while growing up.
"Everybody in my family knew what they wanted to be" — doctors or lawyers, Doerwaldt recalled. But he wasn't interested in becoming either.
He then read former CBS News anchor Dan Rather's 1977 book, "The Camera Never Blinks."
"I was inspired to change the world," he said, and thought he could do so by pursuing a career in journalism.
After graduating from James Madison University, Doerwaldt got married and moved to Richmond. He couldn't find a job in journalism there, so he decided to try his luck at teaching.
He spent 37 years as an educator altogether. During that time, he earned a master's degree in English and English education from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Doerwaldt and his then-wife moved to Vermont for a short time. She didn't like it there, so they came to Winchester after she found a job locally. He went to work at J-WMS.
They eventually divorced. He met his current wife of 25 years, Peggy, after she was hired by the school, where she taught English and Spanish.
It wasn't quite love at first sight, he recalled humorously .
Doerwaldt was on a committee that interviewed her. He didn't think she was the right person for the job.
"I thought her answers (to questions) were too vague," he said. Actually, "she was hiding a 102-degree fever."
"Fortunately, they didn't listen to me" and hired her, he said.
Peggy Doerwaldt later took a job with the Internal Revenue Service, he mentioned.
Her husband, however, encountered many changes as his teaching career progressed.
Classroom technology evolved. For example, Doerwaldt went from using a chalkboard to a whiteboard to a "Promethean TV" — an interactive display screen on which teachers can both show videos and write using their finger.
Having learned how to use the technology, he believes it helps educators teach better.
The most significant changes, perhaps, came after students returned to the classroom after learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I saw behaviors I never saw before in 37 years of teaching," Doerwaldt said.
For instance, classrooms were silent as students filed in and took their seats, awaiting the start of lessons. Even the cafeteria was noiseless during lunchtime.
Students had lost their socialization skills.
"It was spooky," admitted Doerwaldt.
As months passed, students relearned how to communicate with each other. Their attitudes changed, too.
"Kids are more compassionate for each other these days," Doerwaldt said, like in being protective of students with special needs.
And, "people are more accepting of each other" for who they are, he said.
Doerwaldt attributes both his students and the community for his long career at J-WMS.
"It's rewarding," he said, "when a child isn't motivated and you're able to get them motivated and feel good about themselves."
Nevertheless, "the people of Clarke County have been amazingly wonderful to me," Doerwaldt continued.
Once when he was recuperating from surgery, "we didn't have to cook," he said of himself and his wife. "People kept bringing us things" for meals.
Doerwaldt looks back on his career fondly, but he believes it's the right time to retire.
"I'm not as spry as I used to be," he laughed, mentioning he's developed a touch of arthritis.
He also wants to spend more time with his family, he said, such as by taking his wife on a train tour of Scotland to celebrate their 25 years together.
His retirement doesn't mean the end of the Doerwaldt legacy in the Clarke County Public Schools, though. His son, Max, is an instructional assistant at D.G. Cooley Elementary School.
"So there still will be a Mr. D in Clarke County," he said, smiling.
