BERRYVILLE — Four years of work to revise Clarke County’s zoning and subdivision ordinances is nearly finished.
The current zoning ordinance has become fragmented, county Planning Director Brandon Stidham said, having been amended more than 100 times in just the past 25 years.
The ordinance isn’t user-friendly, he added, because developers and the general public alike frequently must go to multiple sections to find information they need for one specific purpose.
“It’s been difficult over the years just to interpret it internally,” he said.
Staff members have spent numerous hours on the revisions. Alongside its regular work, such as hearing rezoning cases, the Clarke County Planning Commission has met about 25 times since 2017 to help with the project, according to Stidham.
Under the proposed revisions, efforts have been made to better organize the policies, as well as bring them up to date with modern land-use practices and recent state code changes.
No new zoning districts are being created. No changes are being made to permitted lot sizes or residential density restrictions. And, the county’s sliding-scale zoning system isn’t undergoing major changes, Stidham said.
Sliding-scale zoning maintains larger parcels, and ultimately helps preserve the county’s rural character, by allowing fewer dwelling units rights per acre than smaller tracts are permitted.
The ordinances initially were adopted in 1956 and 1960. The zoning rules hadn’t been extensively reviewed in over 35 years, and the subdivision rules hadn’t been thoroughly scrutinized in over 45 years.
Among the improvements, the revised zoning ordinance:
Better describes the purposes of particular sections and how to use them.
Is better organized, with like provisions in one section. That reduces “flipping back and forth” between sections, Stidham said, to get the answer to one question.
Uses more charts and tables to present information instead of text.
Has uniform layouts of similar subsections to make information easier to find.
Contains cross-references.
Has a new numbering system to avoid long citations and better organize any future amendments. Some numbered items are replaced by bullets.
Zoning districts — including overlay and Berryville annexation area districts — are organized into three subsections. Each section contains information on allowable lot densities and dimensional, building and special regulations for each district.
A new Section 5 breaks down land use categories including agricultural, residential, business and recreation/education/assembly, as well as public and miscellaneous.
The revised ordinance treats county land uses and annexation area land uses as separately defined uses. It organizes them into parallel subsections. Those changes are intended to show the uses bear no relationship to each other.
Among other changes: Definitions for annexation area uses from Berryville’s zoning ordinance have been added to the county’s ordinance. In the absence of a town definition, one for a corresponding county land use has been included. Where available, regulations for annexation area uses have been added from the town’s ordinance.
County use regulations will not be applied to annexation areas, Stidham said. Hopefully, he said, that will eliminate nonconforming uses.
The revised subdivision ordinance is consistent with the revised zoning ordinance’s format. The biggest change, Stidham said, is that the subdivision ordinance will consolidate the preliminary plat and record plat review processes into a single subdivision plat review process. The preliminary plat process will enable construction plans to be reviewed and approved prior to finalizing and recording locations of easements and lots, he said.
Other changes include ones involving design standards for private access easements. For example, the revised subdivision ordinance allows for a waiver of design standards — with neighboring property owners’ written consent — when adding lots to an existing major access easement. A construction plan and bonding will be required for new private roads and modifications to existing private access easements.
A guidance manual will be available to help users understand the ordinances.
Those who spoke during the commission’s recent public hearing on the proposed revamps generally liked them. For instance, Evan McCarthy, the Piedmont Environmental Council’s field representative for Clarke County, said he thinks the more user-friendly format will lead to better understanding of the rules, as well as better compliance.
Public comments also will be heard during the commission’s next regular meeting 9 a.m. July 2 at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
After receiving the commission’s endorsement, the revisions will be forwarded to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors for consideration. It’s up to the supervisors to officially adopt the revisions.
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass, the board’s representative on the commission, said county planners have done “a tremendous job” with the project.
“I’m confident this will help” residents, business owners and newcomers alike pursue future development projects in the county,” Bass said of the revisions.
