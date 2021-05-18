Riding in style

Elizabeth Eberhardt of Winchester, 3, and her little brother, Willy Eberhardt, 1, enjoy a shaded surrey ride on South Cameron Street near Cork Street in Old Town Winchester Monday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(1) comment

Blondie
Blondie

What a cute picture.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.