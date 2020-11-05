ABOVE: Sacred Heart Academy kindergarten students Mary Harris, portraying the Virgin Mary, and Paxton Alexander, portraying Saint Michael, participate in the school’s All Saints Day Parade on Wednesday in honor of honor All Saints Day, which is Nov. 1. RIGHT: Students in prekindergarten through the fourth grade at Sacred Heart Academy picked a saint to research and then created an outfit to represent their saint in the annual parade.
