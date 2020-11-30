Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV (center of sleigh, waving) and Santa Claus deliver presents to all the boys and girls in the town on Saturday. More than 150 presents were distributed. The event was held to make up for Middletown canceling its annual Christmas parade due to COVID-19 restrictions. Saturday's event was sponsored by Tess Klimm of Dominion Real Estate.
