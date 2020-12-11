Santa's helpers

The fifth annual Berryville Police Department Toy Drive resulted in a truckload of new toys and bikes that Chief Neal White (left), Public Works employees Cullen Sheetz and Randy Hash and Officer Preston Funk delivered to the Clarke County Lions Club on Wednesday. "This seems like more toys than ever before," White said. Now, Lions Club members will sort, wrap, and distribute the toys to Clarke County children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.