MiKayla Hatfield, the visitor services coordinator at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, is shown Monday with the Santa mailbox inside the center where letters to Santa can be deposited. Each letter will receive a reply, and letter writers are encouraged to make sure they include their return address. The center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Dec. 1 is the last day letters will be accepted. There is a second Santa mailbox in the War Memorial Building at Jim Barnett Park.