Sarah Michelle Ehrhardt
Sarah Michelle Ehrhardt (“Sarah Bear”), age 17, of Frederick County, passed away Sunday, August 8th, 2021. Sarah was born December 5, 2003 the daughter of Paul E. and Debbie L. (Thompson) Ehrhardt.
Sarah was a rising senior at Eukarya Christian Academy in Stephens City and was a member of Winchester Church of God where she was very involved with the Media Ministry. Sarah was an avid reader and was often found spending hours in Blue Plate Used Bookstore. She loved spending time writing stories, snuggling with her dogs and laughing with friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Sarah is survived by her loving brother, Nicolas I. Ehrhardt and her loving grandparents, aunts, uncles and many dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service Monday at 2:00 pm at the Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, Va 22603 with Pastor Darrell Waller officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Sarah may be sent to:
Winchester Church of God Media Ministry, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, Va 22603.
Please visit Sarah’s Tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
