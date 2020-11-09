WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, annual “Scouting for Food” drive is being held on Saturday to help replenish area food pantries.
Supplies have been depleted during the COVID-19 emergency and more is needed for the upcoming holiday season.
Scouts recently distributed door hangers and will be by on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. to collect donations. Place your donated food items (no glass jars or bottles) in bags and set them on your front porch, stoop or yard.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Scouts won’t be able to pick up food from as many houses as they typically do. If you did not receive a door hanger but would still like to participate, you can drop off food from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Miller’s Ace Hardware, 208 Centre Drive in Stephens City, or at Solenberger’s True Value Hardware, 832 Berryville Ave. in Winchester.
Other drop off locations and times can be found at www.sac-bsa.org/sff.
