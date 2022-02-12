Seeing double

Jose Najera of NJ Custom Painting LLC in Winchester is reflected in a storefront window on the Loudoun Street Mall on Friday as he climbs down his ladder with blue painter’s tape in hand while painting the front of the former 147 North restaurant, which is becoming The American Bar, according to a sign in the window.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

