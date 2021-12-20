Senseny Place construction

A man wearing a hardhat and safety vest walks among new elevator shafts that rise like monoliths at the construction site for Senseny Place, a 63-unit affordable apartment complex for residents 55 and older that’s being built on Senseny Road in Frederick County at the site of the former St. Paul’s on-the-Hill Episcopal Church. The $17 million facility, being built by Alexandria-based Wesley Housing, is slated for completion next fall.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

