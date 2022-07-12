WINCHESTER — A severe thunderstorm that passed through the Northern Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday afternoon brought a brief period of heavy rain, cloud-to-ground lightning and hail.
But it apparently was not as bad as it could have been, especially in downtown Winchester.
Police scanner reports indicated utility lines down and fallen trees across various roads and streets in Winchester and Frederick County, including Jubal Early Drive, South Kent Street, Middle Road, Potomak Trail and Salem Church Road near Valley Pike.
Three people were rescued from a stuck elevator inside the Comfort Inn at Kernstown Commons, according to scanner reports.
The Winchester Star was unable to confirm reports of a falling tree striking a person.
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative's website showed 515 customers in the Winchester area and 395 in the Stephens City area were without power late Tuesday afternoon.
Only a couple of downed trees were reported in Clarke County, according to an operator at the county's 911 Center.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported seven customers in the Berryville area were without power late in the afternoon.
At 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties. Meteorologists reported the possibility of 80 mph wind gusts and tennis ball-size hail based on Doppler radar measurements of the storm's intensity. The storm moved out of West Virginia to the east at roughly 55 mph.
However, readings taken at Winchester Regional Airport and reported on the weather service's website showed sustained winds of up to only 16 mph with gusts up to 22 mph. Only a little more than a third of an inch of rain was recorded at the airport.
Pea-size to mothball-size hail was observed in downtown Winchester amid the rain.
