BERRYVILLE — A severe thunderstorm that moved across the area Tuesday night damaged trees and caused power outages.
More bad weather is possible through the weekend.
Clarke County apparently was hit hardest by Tuesday night’s storm. The National Weather Service (NWS) received more storm damage reports from Clarke than from Frederick County. No damages in Winchester were reported as of Wednesday afternoon.
“There were numerous trees down in the southern part of Clarke County,” said Brian LaSorsa, a meteorologist at the weather service’s regional office in Sterling.
Ten mature trees were uprooted or snapped near the intersection of Kennel Road and Burch Lane about a mile north-northeast of Bethel, a trained storm spotter reported.
Other tree damages were reported in the Gaylord, Bluemont, Boyce and White Post areas.
One storm spotter reported power lines down near the intersection of U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) and Mount Carmel Road in the southeastern part of the county.
Clarke County Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty was out of town Tuesday night. He said in a phone interview on Wednesday that he knew of “just minor” damages in parts of the county.
“There were a few areas without power, but not for long,” Lichty said.
Casey Hollins, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s communications and public relations director, did not return a phone call for comment on the outages. A map on the utility’s website indicated that power was fully restored in Clarke by midday on Wednesday.
Boyce Town Council was holding a planning session for its regular meeting next Tuesday when the storm struck the town about 6:30 p.m. Small hail stones fell intermittently among the rain, which lasted about 45 minutes. Winds blew a “sandwich board”-type sign in front of town hall a short distance along East Main Street. Lights in the building flickered on-and-off several times as the storm intensified.
Strong, straight line winds apparently caused the damage in Clarke County, LaSorsa said. There were no indications of a tornado, either by storm spotter reports or Doppler radar images, he said.
Berryville Police Chief Neal White said he knew of no major damages in that town.
The only storm damage reports that the weather service received from Frederick County were of fallen trees along North Sleepy Creek Road near Bloomery and near Veterans Road and the intersection of Chapel and Hites roads near Middletown.
Roughly three-fourths of an inch of rain fell at Winchester Regional Airport during the storm, the NWS reported. Wind gusts up to 23 mph were reported there.
A brilliant sunset followed the storm amid a few thin clouds. Meteorologists largely attributed the colorful sky to smoke from wildfires in the western part of the nation being blown eastward by high-level winds.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms of between 20% and 40% are in the forecast through Friday night. However, instability within the atmosphere could make any storms severe, LaSorsa said.
Meteorologists’ most pressing concern is the possibility of severe weather from remnants of Hurricane Laura that are expected to pass over the region late Friday night into Saturday. An 80% chance of rain is forecast for that day.
On Wednesday, Laura grew into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane and was expected to move ashore later in the day along the Gulf Coast near the Louisiana/Texas line.
The National Hurricane Center’s website showed meteorologists expect Laura to move northward, then turn eastward as it weakens into a tropical depression. The anticipated path would take the storm anywhere between southern Pennsylvania and northern North Carolina. Yet the most likely trek would be across central Virginia.
“Depending on the (exact) track of the system, our region has the potential to receive heavy rainfall, strong winds and a tornado threat,” the Sterling NWS office wrote on its website. “The tornado threat would be focused south and southeast of the TC (tropical cyclone) but all these threats will depend on the path” that Laura eventually takes.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty” concerning the storm’s movement, LaSorsa said. Meteorologists will become more certain as the storm advances toward the region today and Friday, he said.
