Farm Vehicle Safety

Clarke County FFA members, represented by sophomore Riley Shirley (from left), senior Abby Salvador, freshman Kolton Vincent (kneeling), seniors Jordan Shiley and Brooke Stotler, and freshman Emma Donnelly, want all drivers to share county roads with farm equipment. Farmers work hard for everyone who likes to eat, and sometimes they need to move equipment and crops. To share the message, students created this display outside Clarke County High School. It is also the Clarke County FFA’s entry in the seventh annual Hay Bale Decorating contest sponsored by the Virginia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee. FFA member Jackson Kelly came up with the idea, which the group then executed using three hay bales, four tires, a coffee can for the exhaust, and lots of green spray paint.

 Provided by Clarke County

- Contact Cynthia Cather Burton at cburton@winchesterstar.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.