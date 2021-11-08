Clarke County FFA members, represented by sophomore Riley Shirley (from left), senior Abby Salvador, freshman Kolton Vincent (kneeling), seniors Jordan Shiley and Brooke Stotler, and freshman Emma Donnelly, want all drivers to share county roads with farm equipment. Farmers work hard for everyone who likes to eat, and sometimes they need to move equipment and crops. To share the message, students created this display outside Clarke County High School. It is also the Clarke County FFA’s entry in the seventh annual Hay Bale Decorating contest sponsored by the Virginia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee. FFA member Jackson Kelly came up with the idea, which the group then executed using three hay bales, four tires, a coffee can for the exhaust, and lots of green spray paint.