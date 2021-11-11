Sharing the warmth

Lynn Lavender (left) and Yvonne Shoemaker are seen Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge with some of the more than 100 blankets that were donated to this year's Blankets for Betty collection drive. Shoemaker said Betty Jo Bannister, who died in November 2016, always wanted everyone to be warm, so the annual collection drive was organized in her memory. Lavender, Bannister's daughter, said the blankets will be distributed this week to several area nonprofits including the Henry and William Evans Home for Children, C-CAP, Froggy's Closet, Edgehill recovery and retreat center and the Winchester-Frederick-Clarke SPCA.