The 4-H/FFA Sheep Show was held Monday during the Shenandoah County Fair.

The judge was Ed Keeny from Red Lion, Pennsylvania.

4-H/FFA SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP

Novice Senior Champion: Brooke Sine

Novice Senior Reserve Champion: Chloe Showman

Novice Junior Champion: Kamden Hoover

Novice Junior Reserve Champion: Morgan Yonts

Junior Champion: Olivia Fisher

Junior Reserve Champion: Brant Kibler

Intermediate Champion: Marie-Claire des Rosiers

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Hannah Fisher

Senior Champion: Kennedy Whetzel

Senior Reserve Champion: Emily Bowman

Grand Champion Sheep Showman: Kennedy Whetzel

Reserve Grand Champion Sheep Showman: Marie-Claire des Rosiers

4-H/FFA SHEEP SHOW

Champion Light-Weight Market Lamb: Olivia Fisher

Reserve Champion Light-Weight Market Lamb: Sarah Grace Poyser

Champion Medium-Weight Market Lamb: Olivia Fisher

Reserve Champion Medium-Weight Market Lamb: Emily Bowman

Champion Heavy-Weight Market Lamb: Marie-Claire des Rosiers

Reserve Champion Heavy-Weight Market Lamb: Kennedy Whetzel

Champion Bred and Owned Market Lamb: Brant Kibler

Reserve Champion Bred and Owned Market Lamb: Marie-Claire des Rosiers

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Marie-Claire des Rosiers

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb: Olivia Fisher

Grand Champion Pen of Two Market Lambs: Tysen Cook

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Two Market Lambs: Grant Hausenfluck

4-H/FFA BREEDING SHOW

Champion Southdown Ram: Chad Ludwig

Reserve Champion Southdown Ram: Chad Ludwig

Champion Southdown Ewe: Marie-Claire des Rosiers

Reserve Champion Southdown Ewe: Chad Ludwig

Champion Commercial Black Face Hampshire Ram: Brant Kibler

Champion Commercial Black Face Hampshire Ewe: Marie-Claire des Rosiers

Reserve Champion Commercial Black Face Hampshire Ewe: Morgan Yonts

Champion Commercial Black Face Suffolk Ewe: Sara Atkins

Reserve Champion Commercial Black Face Suffolk Ewe: Samuel Dysart

Champion Commercial White Face Ewe: Sara Atkins

Reserve Champion Commercial White Face Ewe: Sara Atkins

Grand Champion Ewe: Marie-Claire des Rosiers

Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Morgan Yonts

Grand Champion Ram: Brant Kibler

Reserve Grand Champion Ram: Chad Ludwig

