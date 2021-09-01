The 4-H/FFA Sheep Show was held Monday during the Shenandoah County Fair.
The judge was Ed Keeny from Red Lion, Pennsylvania.
4-H/FFA SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP
Novice Senior Champion: Brooke Sine
Novice Senior Reserve Champion: Chloe Showman
Novice Junior Champion: Kamden Hoover
Novice Junior Reserve Champion: Morgan Yonts
Junior Champion: Olivia Fisher
Junior Reserve Champion: Brant Kibler
Intermediate Champion: Marie-Claire des Rosiers
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Hannah Fisher
Senior Champion: Kennedy Whetzel
Senior Reserve Champion: Emily Bowman
Grand Champion Sheep Showman: Kennedy Whetzel
Reserve Grand Champion Sheep Showman: Marie-Claire des Rosiers
4-H/FFA SHEEP SHOW
Champion Light-Weight Market Lamb: Olivia Fisher
Reserve Champion Light-Weight Market Lamb: Sarah Grace Poyser
Champion Medium-Weight Market Lamb: Olivia Fisher
Reserve Champion Medium-Weight Market Lamb: Emily Bowman
Champion Heavy-Weight Market Lamb: Marie-Claire des Rosiers
Reserve Champion Heavy-Weight Market Lamb: Kennedy Whetzel
Champion Bred and Owned Market Lamb: Brant Kibler
Reserve Champion Bred and Owned Market Lamb: Marie-Claire des Rosiers
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Marie-Claire des Rosiers
Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb: Olivia Fisher
Grand Champion Pen of Two Market Lambs: Tysen Cook
Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Two Market Lambs: Grant Hausenfluck
4-H/FFA BREEDING SHOW
Champion Southdown Ram: Chad Ludwig
Reserve Champion Southdown Ram: Chad Ludwig
Champion Southdown Ewe: Marie-Claire des Rosiers
Reserve Champion Southdown Ewe: Chad Ludwig
Champion Commercial Black Face Hampshire Ram: Brant Kibler
Champion Commercial Black Face Hampshire Ewe: Marie-Claire des Rosiers
Reserve Champion Commercial Black Face Hampshire Ewe: Morgan Yonts
Champion Commercial Black Face Suffolk Ewe: Sara Atkins
Reserve Champion Commercial Black Face Suffolk Ewe: Samuel Dysart
Champion Commercial White Face Ewe: Sara Atkins
Reserve Champion Commercial White Face Ewe: Sara Atkins
Grand Champion Ewe: Marie-Claire des Rosiers
Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Morgan Yonts
Grand Champion Ram: Brant Kibler
Reserve Grand Champion Ram: Chad Ludwig
