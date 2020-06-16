WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University recently graduated 1,088 students at its first-ever virtual 2020 University Commencement on May 16.
There were 216 August 2019 graduates, 320 December 2019 graduates, and 552 May graduates.
The following local residents graduated:
Stelleda Friend, of Winchester graduated with a degree in Literacy Education.
Anna-Claire Hart, of Boyce graduated with a degree in Psychology.
Dreaya Somerville, of Stephens City graduated with a degree in Nursing.
Angela Yancey of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Education.
Glynis Muniz of of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Traditional Pharmacy.
Amber Connors-Merino of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Sarah Weir of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Elementary Education.
Alicia Wheeling of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Education.
Carolyn Beck of Stephenson graduated with a degree in Administrative Leadership.
Elizabeth Blase of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Literacy Education.
Allison Combs of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Biology.
Adam Schuster of Cross Junction graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Alyssa McKee of Stephenson graduated with a degree in Education.
Mary Buerkelof Frederick County graduated with a degree in Literacy Education.
Reanna Fletcher of Middletown graduated with a degree in Traditional Pharmacy.
Danielle Dechristopher of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Literacy Education.
Jeremai Santiago of Stephenson graduated with a degree in Administrative Leadership.
Jennifer McCullough of Winchester graduated with a degree in Admin & Supervision.
Courtney Cooper of Winchester graduated with a degree in Traditional Pharmacy.
Krista Humphries of Winchester graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Logan Large of Winchester graduated with a degree in Exercise Science.
Megan Smallwood of Stephenson graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Rachel Aterrado of Middletown graduated with a degree in Chemistry.
Curtis Moody of Stephens City graduated with a degree in Performance.
Maximiliano Luna of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Caeley Niess of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Performance.
Zachary Herbaugh of Stephens City graduated with a degree in Traditional Pharmacy.
Olivia Feldman of Winchester graduated with a degree in Admin & Supervision.
Ashley Lacey of Stephens City graduated with a degree in Nursing.
Shannan Schmidt of Winchester graduated with a degree in Pedagogy.
Ashlee McGrady of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Literacy Education.
Sarah Saul of Winchester graduated with a degree in Performance.
Lisa Dehaven of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Education.
Juliet Karnes of Stephens City graduated with a degree in Exercise Science.
Kayla McGhee of Winchester graduated with a degree in Elementary Education.
Sarah Levering of Winchester graduated with a degree in Performance.
Joshua Frey of Winchester graduated with a degree in Perform Arts Leadership & Mgmt.
McKenzie Garrett of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Music Education.
Genesis Sanchez of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Biology.
Consuelo Mazariegos of Winchester graduated with a degree in Biology.
Olivia Grant of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Biology.
Morgan Keeler of Winchester graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice.
Jun Wang, of Winchester graduated with a degree in Performance.
Hannah Ritchie of Clearbroo graduated with a degree in Music Education.
Cynthia Rodriguez of Stephens City graduated with a degree in Mathematics.
Jerry Needles of Stephens City graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Samantha Schempp of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Elementary Education.
Madisen Kesecker of Winchester graduated with a degree in Psychology.
Eric Santiago of Winchester graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Freweyni Tukui of Winchester graduated with a degree in Nursing.
Andrew Scott of Stephenson graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Ezechielle Kiessu of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Traditional Pharmacy.
Kari Pennington of Stephens City graduated with a degree in Music Education.
Lindsey Turner of Winchester graduated with a degree in Traditional Pharmacy.
Zimuzoh Orakwue of Stephenson graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Ansleigh White of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Biology.
Bailey Hamilton of Winchester graduated with a degree in Biology.
Cory Luttrell of Gore graduated with a degree in Secondary Education.
Cassidy Spruill of Winchester graduated with a degree in Music Education.
Megan Stevens of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Psychology.
Ava Griese, of Winchester graduated with a degree in Exercise Science.
Aaron Chow of Winchester graduated with a degree in Artist Diploma.
Jessica Hurlbut of Winchester graduated with a degree in History.
Jacob Masiello of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice.
Laila Qrochi of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Madeline Curry of Stephenson graduated with a degree in Nursing.
Chris Oates of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Mass Communications.
Lacey Brooks of Boyce graduated with a degree in Education.
Patricia Ramos Gonzalez of Wincheste graduated with a degree in Biology.
Tessa Hennessy of Winchester graduated with a degree in Literacy Education.
Erik Scott of Winchester graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Rebecca Munroe of Stephenson graduated with a degree in Biology.
Monisha Williams of Winchester graduated with a degree in Sociology.
Elizabeth Bemis of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Pedagogy.
Hai Tran of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Whitney Woodall of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice.
Thanh Thao T Nguyen, of Stephens City graduated with a degree in Biology.
Jessica Kronenwetter of Stephens City graduated with a degree in History.
Ryan Wagner of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Psychology.
Hidemi Minagawa of Winchester graduated with a degree in Artist Diploma.
Christina Lolis of Winchester graduated with a degree in Health Systems/Care Management.
Danielle Panitz of Berryville graduated with a degree in Education.
Hannah Teter of Cross Junction graduated with a degree in Elementary Education.
Sneha Shrestha of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Biology.
Elizabeth Carty of Frederick County graduated with a degree in Organizational Leadership.
Andre Wavrek of Stephenson graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Lariza Avellaneda of Winchester graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Maitland Rutledge of Stephens City graduated with a degree in Organizational Leadership.
Barrett Davis of Winchester graduated with a degree in Exercise Science.
Rock Roque of Winchester graduated with a degree in Public Health.
