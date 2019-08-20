Shenandoah University freshman and women’s soccer player Brittany Bessette, of Mechanicsville, hydrates during practice in the school’s Shentel Stadium Monday. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s today and tomorrow.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Shenandoah University women’s soccer team member Abby Alexa, of Herndon, a junior, hydrates in the school’s Shentel Stadium on Monday. High temperatures in the 90s are expected today and Wednesday.
