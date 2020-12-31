Shenandoah Valley Hemp LLC will invest nearly $3.3 million to establish an industrial hemp fiber processing and cannabidiol oil, or CBD, extraction facility in Elkton, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.
Northam announced the investment in a press release Monday, stating Shenandoah Valley Hemp will do business under the name Pure Shenandoah. The new facility is located in the historic Casey Jones building in downtown Elkton off Spotswood Avenue.
An expected 24 jobs will be created as part of the investment, Northam said in the release.
Joshua Gooden, mayor of Elkton, said the town was excited to continue working with the Johnson family and the Pure Shenandoah team, adding the business offers new and innovative products to Virginia.
“Their commitment to our community is already visible with work taking place to restore the 10,000-square-foot building in the heart of downtown Elkton,” he said. “Small businesses like Pure Shenandoah are helping to revitalize downtown Elkton and grow the local economy.”
Shenandoah Valley Hemp was created by Abner Johnson and his four brothers, Talbot, Jake, Tanner and Andrew.
From September to October in 2019, the brothers harvested their own hemp crop, which they grew in Weyers Cave. The harvest was processed for CBD products — an over-the-counter pain and anxiety treatment that has been available for purchase in Virginia since the 2018 Farm Bill was approved. Prior, treatments involving CBD had to be prescribed.
