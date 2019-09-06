Members of the Sherando High School marching band play in the stands at James Wood High School on Aug. 30 when their Warriors took on the James Wood Colonels. It was the opening football game of the 2019 season for both teams. Sherando hosts Jefferson High School (W.Va.) at 7 p.m. today at Arrowhead Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.