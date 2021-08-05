Sipping some nectar

A snowberry clearwing moth, also known as a hummingbird moth, feeds on glossy abelia nectar in the Pollinator Garden at Blandy Experimental Farm in Boyce on Friday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(2) comments

Blondie
Blondie

Beautiful.

Catherine Giovannoni
Catherine Giovannoni

Great picture!

