For more than 40 years, Linda Devinney was a smoker. She wanted to quit but there were always hurdles to overcome.
Her family and friends all smoke, and other attempts she made over the years failed. Worst of all, she feared that quitting smoking would mean gaining weight.
“I was never successful at it,” said the 59-year-old Bunker Hill, W.Va., resident. “Gaining weight is a deterrent.”
What finally worked for Devinney was realizing that smoking was a greater threat to her health than the likelihood of immediate weight gain.
“I’m almost 60 years old and I smoked since I was 16,” she said. “Could hear myself wheezing.”
She said her grandchildren were also a motivator for her to quit smoking.
“I knew I had to for my health,” she said. “I still want to be around.”
In spring 2019, she signed up for the American Lung Association’s Freedom From Smoking program, through Valley Health.
Devinney registered and headed off to her first meeting but said she quickly had second thoughts.
“I almost turned around and came home,” she said.
One fear, she recalled, was that the program would require her to quit smoking on the first day.
“It wasn’t like that at all,” she said. Instead, program facilitators helped her set a date for when she would plan to quit and in the meantime wean off of nicotine.
“Accountability was part of it,” she said.
Initially, she tried using nicotine patches to aid in her recovery, but she stopped when she had an allergic reaction to them.
“I took them off and proceeded on with my program,” she said.
Now having completed the program, she said she’s working on losing the weight she gained. But that’s a fair trade-off for her.
“I like not wheezing,” she said.
Smoking rates range from 14% in Frederick County to 18% in Winchester. Shenandoah County reported a 16% smoking rate, and Warren County 17%, according to information Valley Health provided through its 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment, citing the Center for Disease Control’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.
In the Valley Health program, which is mainly offered in Winchester, participants wean off of nicotine for about three weeks while checking in once a week and getting support from facilitators and other participants, said Lindsey Temple, a registered nurse and thoracic oncology navigator for Valley Health.
“There’s different ways to quit,” Temple said. “They kind of bounce ideas off each other.”
About halfway through the program, participants aim to quit smoking.
“We encourage them to quit by their fourth session,” Temple said. “Try quitting for at least 48 hours.”
Though most of Devinney’s family and friends still smoke, she said being around smokers doesn’t bother her.
“The urge to smoke … is gonna last five minutes,” she said. “So, find something to do for those five minutes.”
Whenever she feels a desire to smoke, she redirects her attention by playing solitaire on her computer.
She also chooses not to replace smoking with an alternative like vaping.
“I think it’s replacing one bad habit with another,” she said.
Devinney recommends the program to those who have previously tried to quit and either didn’t find the support they needed or weren’t ready until now.
“I couldn’t quit smoking ‘til I wanted to quit smoking,” she said. “It’s like, the alcoholic won’t go to AA until he’s ready to go to AA.”
Being the first in her family to quit has also inspired her niece, who quit smoking with the help of Devinney’s program book.
“Not only that, but she’s a recovering addict,” said Devinney.
“If anybody has the opportunity to take these classes, I know they helped me.”
More information
Call 833-847-3627 toll-free, or visit valleyhealthlink.com/quitsmoking for information on nearby classes. The free classes start in Winchester in March.
