Linda Devinney (center) poses for a photo with Joyce Dunlap (left), a registered nurse and Valley Health breast health navigator, and Lindsey Temple, a registered nurse and Valley Health thoracic oncology navigator, after completing the American Lung Association’s seven-week Freedom from Smoking course at Winchester Medical Center’s cancer center last spring. Devinney, 59, started smoking when she was 16 and said other efforts she had made to stop smoking did not work.