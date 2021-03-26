Shirley Purtlebaugh of Frederick County waves as she passes the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Souvenir Store while walking laps for fitness inside Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester on Thursday. The store, located across from Aeropostale near the JC Penney Court, opens April 9. Purtlebaugh walks at least six laps daily to stay in shape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.