Apple Blossom Store

Shirley Purtlebaugh of Frederick County waves as she passes the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Souvenir Store while walking laps for fitness inside Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester on Thursday. The store, located across from Aeropostale near the JC Penney Court, opens April 9. Purtlebaugh walks at least six laps daily to stay in shape.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

