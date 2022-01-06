WINCHESTER — Friday’s weather will bring more snow and bitter cold to the region.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley remained under a winter weather advisory on Thursday evening. The National Weather Service predicted 2-4 inches of snow would generally fall across Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County, mostly during the early morning hours today.
Some locations could see snowfall a little more intense, leading to a deeper pile on surfaces. That is more likely to the west, the direction from which the storm was approaching.
As a result, the weather service placed neighboring Hampshire County and others in eastern West Virginia along the Virginia border under a winter storm warning until 4 a.m. Friday. Up to eight inches of snow could fall there.
Yet “localized totals of near a foot can’t be ruled out in the higher terrain,” a statement on the weather service’s website read.
Whatever snow falls isn’t likely to go away immediately because temperatures are forecast to stay at or below freezing through Saturday.
A high temperature of only 29 degrees is predicted for today, followed by an overnight low of 12. Coupled with sustained winds estimated at between 5 mph and 22 mph, with gusts up to 33 mph, it could feel even colder. The wind chill — how the cold feels to exposed skin — could drop anywhere to between 13 degrees and -6 degrees.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is encouraging people not to travel today because roads could become extremely slick and dangerous. Those who must travel are encouraged to carry an emergency kit including a flashlight, batteries, an ice scraper, a cellphone and charger, jumper cables, blankets or quilts, a first aid kit, bottled water, non-perishable food, a shovel and abrasive material such as sand or cat litter. The latter is helpful to put under tires to gain traction if a vehicle gets stuck.
VDOT crews are working 12-hour shifts to treat state-maintained roads as needed, at least until all of them have had one pass, according to a news release.
Municipal public works crews also are on duty to treat city and town streets.
Saturday’s high temperature is forecast to only reach the freezing point of 32 degrees. An overnight low temperature of 22 degrees is expected Saturday night.
Rain, perhaps mixed with some freezing rain, is predicted for Sunday. However, daytime temperatures then are forecast to rise into the 40s.
On Thursday afternoon, Winchester Public Schools announced that it will be closed today, with virtual learning in effect for students. Frederick County Public Schools announced that it will be closed.
