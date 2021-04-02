Snow fooling

Snowflakes fall on the first day of April as pedestrians walk along Winchester's Loudoun Street Mall. According to the National Weather Service, the afternoon temperature at that time was 39 degrees, but the wind was blowing at 23 mph, with a gust of 32 mph, making the chill feel like it was 28 degrees. The snow was over in just a few minutes, and the sun peered from behind clouds. Today's forecast is for a mostly sunny, yet windy, day with a high temperature around 45 degrees.