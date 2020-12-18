Not content to let their grandchildren have all the fun on the sledding hill in Winchester’s Jim Barnett Park on Thursday after the first snowstorm of the season dumped 8-10 inches of snow on the area Wednesday, friends Carol Killmer (front), 60, of Winchester, and Carrie Ross, 61, of Frederick County, made several runs together down the slope.
I nominate the last picture of the two ladies sledding as picture of the year!!! YOU GO LADIES!!!!!
