ABOVE: Jaxon Perry, 4, of Winchester, found himself a bit “traction-challenged” as he tried to climb a steep sledding hill in Winchester’s Jim Barnett Park after sledding down it Tuesday. His dad, Justin Perry, quickly came to the rescue and provided the lift to the top of the hill for another run on his trash-can lid turned snow sled. Jaxon’s big brother, Jayden Perry, also took part in the fun. RIGHT: Joe “Papa Joe” Gorman and his wife, Carla Gorman, along with their granddaughter, Rory Vaughn, 4, of Stephens City, build a snowman in the front yard of the Gorman’s home in Winchester on Tuesday. BELOW: Mira Fox, 7, and her brother, Silas Fox, 5, get in some early sledding fun in Jim Barnett Park Tuesday before attending their distance learning classes later in the day.
