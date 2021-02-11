Laiken Grabowski, 7, has been skating since she was 4 years old. On Wednesday morning, she was skating on a walkway that had been cleared of snow in front of her Winchester home. Laiken received the skates from her parents in March when the coronavirus caused families to stay home.
(1) comment
She should have a helmet. Keep her safe.
