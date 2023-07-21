No Worries

With a high temperature of 90 degrees in Winchester on Thursday, South Washington Street was definitely not needed as a Snow Emergency Route. Pictured here are K.C. Brill (left) and Ben Leen, who enjoyed the balmy weather by taking a walk on their lunch break from Alliance Engineers on South Braddock Street.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.