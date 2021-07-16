Soccer Players Honored

Rising sophomores Charlie Frame, Caden Mercer and Joseph Ziercher (kneeling) represent the Clarke County High School soccer program along with Assistant Coach Rusty Reid (from left standing), boys’ Head Coach Patrick Casey, and girls’ Head Coach Jon Cousins at the Berryville Town Council meeting Tuesday. Cousins accepted a resolution honoring the soccer program for its exceptional season from Mayor Jay Arnold. The girls’ soccer team was undefeated this spring, 13-0, and went on to win the Class 2 state championship. The boys’ team, 11-1, also earned a spot in the state tournament. The mayor is flanked by council members Kara Rodriguez, Erecka Gibson, Donna McDonald and Diane Harrison.